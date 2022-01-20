Log in
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Nasdaq - 01/20 03:38:46 pm
14233.119035 PTS   -0.75%
08:34pHealth Care Stocks Higher Ahead of Thursday's Close
MT
08:26pWall Street rally eases as bond yields perk up
RE
08:19pRefile-u.s. stock indexes lose ground, nasdaq turns negative…
RE
REFILE-U.S. STOCK INDEXES LOSE GROUND, NASDAQ TURNS NEGATIVE…

01/20/2022 | 08:19pm GMT
REFILE-U.S. STOCK INDEXES LOSE GROUND, NASDAQ TURNS NEGATIVE


© Reuters 2022
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
TELIGENT, INC. 0.0197 Delayed Quote.64.17%
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED 1.645 Real-time Estimate Quote.34.84%
PINTEC TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.929 Real-time Estimate Quote.19.56%
POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD. 17.13 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.52%
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 15.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.83%
STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. 1.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-18.67%
AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS 20.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.-28.35%
CHINA FINANCE ONLINE CO. LIMITED 4.09 Delayed Quote.-36.49%
IMEDIA BRANDS, INC. 3.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.-39.67%
WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. 0.325 Delayed Quote.-45.83%
