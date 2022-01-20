Log in
Homepage
Indexes
United States
Nasdaq
NASDAQ Comp.
News
Summary
COMP
XC0009694271
NASDAQ COMP.
(COMP)
Add to my list
Real-time Nasdaq -
01/20 03:38:46 pm
14233.119035
PTS
-0.75%
08:34p
Health Care Stocks Higher Ahead of Thursday's Close
MT
08:26p
Wall Street rally eases as bond yields perk up
RE
08:19p
Refile-u.s. stock indexes lose ground, nasdaq turns negative…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Heatmap
Components
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
News of the index components
MarketScreener Strategies
REFILE-U.S. STOCK INDEXES LOSE GROUND, NASDAQ TURNS NEGATIVE…
01/20/2022 | 08:19pm GMT
REFILE-U.S. STOCK INDEXES LOSE GROUND, NASDAQ TURNS NEGATIVE
© Reuters 2022
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
08:34p
Health Care Stocks Higher Ahead of Thursday's Close
MT
08:26p
Wall Street rally eases as bond yields perk up
RE
08:19p
Refile-u.s. stock indexes lose ground, nasdaq turns negative…
RE
08:09p
U.s. stock indexes lose ground, nasdaq turns negative…
RE
07:14p
Top Midday Decliners
MT
07:13p
Bargain-hunting buoys Wall Street after Nasdaq correction
RE
06:33p
Equities Move Higher Midday With Treasury Yields; Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Increase
MT
06:13p
Health Care Stocks Posting Gains This Afternoon
MT
05:46p
MIDDAY ETF UPDATE
: Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rising With Treasury Yields
MT
04:54p
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Reports Proforma Revenue Following Acquisitions; Shares Rise
MT
More news
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
TELIGENT, INC.
0.0197
64.17%
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED
1.645
34.84%
PINTEC TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
0.929
19.56%
POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD.
17.13
13.52%
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
15.175
12.83%
STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
1.35
-18.67%
AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS
20.005
-28.35%
CHINA FINANCE ONLINE CO. LIMITED
4.09
-36.49%
IMEDIA BRANDS, INC.
3.505
-39.67%
WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC.
0.325
-45.83%
More Top / Flop
Heatmap :
% Price Change by Sector
% Price Change by Stock
1 day
5 days
1 week
1 month
3 months
6 months
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
1st jan.
Detailed heatmap
