Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/04 05:15:59 pm
11313.134498 PTS   -1.27%
05:40pTesla not added to S&P 500 in latest index changes
RE
05:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall in Another Volatile Session
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index components

Tech Down On Reports Of SoftBank Bet, But Pares Losses Late In Session -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Shares of technology companies fell, but pared losses late in the second highly volatile session for the sector, after reports that a huge bet on "mega cap" tech companies could be unwinding.

Japan's SoftBank Group may have bought options tied to around $50 billion worth of individual tech stocks, driving a historic summer rally in the sector, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of some of the largest tech stocks, including iPhone giant Apple and electric-car maker Tesla, fell sharply in early trade, before rebounding late in the session, with Tesla fighting back from bear-market territory.

Regulatory filings show SoftBank bought nearly $4 billion of shares in tech giants such as Amazon.com, Microsoft and Netflix this spring, plus a stake in Tesla.

Not included in those disclosures is the massive options position, which was roughly equivalent in size to the stock trade, but, as a derivative trade, was linked to $50 billion worth of equity.

The Nasdaq Composite closed down more than 1% at 11,313, after trading below 11,000 at one stage. With sky-high valuations in the sector, some Wall Street watchers have drawn parallels between the current rally and the 2000 tech bubble.

One strategist said there were crucial distinctions. "The Fed was raising rates then," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"Remember these stocks didn't make money. All you had to do, if you remember correctly, was have 'dotcom' in your name."

Alice Lloyd George, a former investor at investment firm RRE Ventures, has established a new early-stage firm, Rogue Capital Partners, to back businesses in some of the more challenging but promising technological sectors, including virtual reality, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.07% 120.96 Delayed Quote.64.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 28133.31 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.40% 214.25 Delayed Quote.35.86%
NASDAQ 100 -1.27% 11622.131203 Delayed Quote.42.22%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 11313.134498 Delayed Quote.27.70%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.84% 516.05 Delayed Quote.59.49%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 2.50% 69.71 Delayed Quote.-25.63%
S&P 500 -0.81% 3426.96 Delayed Quote.10.84%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.21% 6334 End-of-day quote.33.18%
TESLA, INC. 2.78% 418.32 Delayed Quote.386.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
05:40pTesla not added to S&P 500 in latest index changes
RE
05:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall in Another Volatile Session
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:07pTech Down On Reports Of SoftBank Bet, But Pares Losses Late In Session -- Tec..
DJ
05:06pWall Street ends lower as Nasdaq rout persists
RE
05:05pFinancials Up On Rotation Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:25pSoftBank option purchases raise eyebrows as Wall Street backtracks
RE
04:24pGlobal stocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
04:22pStocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall in Another Volatile Session
DJ
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
APPROACH RESOURCES, INC. 0.025 Delayed Quote.108.33%
PARINGA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.0449 Delayed Quote.104.09%
AKORN, INC. 0.06 Delayed Quote.60.43%
JASON INDUSTRIES, INC. 0.018 Delayed Quote.33.33%
VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC 11.61 Delayed Quote.28.15%
SYPRIS SOLUTIONS, INC. 1.07 Delayed Quote.-15.08%
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 9.89 Real-time Estimate Quote.-17.31%
CANCER GENETICS, INC. 4.33 Delayed Quote.-19.52%
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. 4.1 Delayed Quote.-28.20%
SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.599 Delayed Quote.-28.52%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group