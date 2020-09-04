Tech Down On Reports Of SoftBank Bet, But Pares Losses Late In Session -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell, but pared losses late in the second highly volatile session for the sector, after reports that a huge bet on "mega cap" tech companies could be unwinding.

Japan's SoftBank Group may have bought options tied to around $50 billion worth of individual tech stocks, driving a historic summer rally in the sector, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of some of the largest tech stocks, including iPhone giant Apple and electric-car maker Tesla, fell sharply in early trade, before rebounding late in the session, with Tesla fighting back from bear-market territory.

Regulatory filings show SoftBank bought nearly $4 billion of shares in tech giants such as Amazon.com, Microsoft and Netflix this spring, plus a stake in Tesla.

Not included in those disclosures is the massive options position, which was roughly equivalent in size to the stock trade, but, as a derivative trade, was linked to $50 billion worth of equity.

The Nasdaq Composite closed down more than 1% at 11,313, after trading below 11,000 at one stage. With sky-high valuations in the sector, some Wall Street watchers have drawn parallels between the current rally and the 2000 tech bubble.

One strategist said there were crucial distinctions. "The Fed was raising rates then," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"Remember these stocks didn't make money. All you had to do, if you remember correctly, was have 'dotcom' in your name."

Alice Lloyd George, a former investor at investment firm RRE Ventures, has established a new early-stage firm, Rogue Capital Partners, to back businesses in some of the more challenging but promising technological sectors, including virtual reality, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com