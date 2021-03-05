Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Edges Higher Amid Sector Rotation - Tech Roundup

03/05/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as some sectors, as a violent sector rotation continued.

The Nasdaq Composite flirted with correction territory early on Friday's session, and some of the biggest gainers of the bull market remained in the red at the close.

Shares of Tesla fell by more than 3.5% to close just below $600, after trading as low as $546 during the session. At their lows, the electric car maker's shares had lost more than one third of their value since a recent peak.

Prominent tech investor Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management's highflying exchange-traded funds entered bear-market territory during the session, another sign that the market leadership is changing.

Digital photography concern Shutterfly is the latest tech company in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check company, according to people familiar with the matter, less than two years after Apollo Global Management took the online-photo-book maker private.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.85% 31496.3 Delayed Quote.2.17%
NASDAQ 100 1.64% 12668.511046 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.55% 12920.147675 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
S&P 500 1.95% 3841.94 Delayed Quote.1.69%
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
05:39pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after vol..
RE
05:37pTech Edges Higher Amid Sector Rotation - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Ends Week With Gain After Wild Friday--Upda..
DJ
04:51pWall Street surges on jobs data, global equity markets regain ground
RE
04:48pUS Stocks Surge, Shaking Off Concern Over Rates After Strong Jobs Data
MT
04:42pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Surge, Shaking Off Concern Over Rates After Strong Jobs..
MT
04:37pS&P 500 Posts 0.8% Weekly Increase as Better-Than-Expected February Jobs Data..
MT
04:22pFueled by tech, Wall Street rebounds at end of volatile week
RE
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Ends Week With Gain After Wild Friday
DJ
04:18pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury, Equity Closing Levels for Friday
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. 5.79 Delayed Quote.304.90%
SITO MOBILE, LTD. 0.17 Delayed Quote.88.68%
PARINGA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.0769 Delayed Quote.81.37%
SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, INC. 8.82 End-of-day quote.69.29%
SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 3.94 Delayed Quote.45.93%
CALYXT, INC. 7.34 Delayed Quote.-17.81%
T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC. 1.6 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
RIMINI STREET, INC. 8.09 Delayed Quote.-20.22%
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 5.22 Delayed Quote.-23.01%
EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES, INC. 2.28 Delayed Quote.-30.28%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ