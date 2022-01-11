Tech Rebounds With Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies recouped some of their recent losses as risk appetite rebounded.

The Nasdaq Composite staged one of its biggest comebacks in recent years Monday, finishing in the green after falling by more than 3% early in the session. On Tuesday, the pattern was repeated, albeit in a slightly less exaggerated fashion.

Back Market, an online marketplace that sells refurbished iPhones and other electronic devices, has raised funding that boosts its valuation to $5.7 billion, leapfrogging what it was worth less than a year ago, according to the company and its investors.

A federal labor board has scheduled a second union election at an Amazon.com Inc. facility in Bessemer, Ala., after a board representative found Amazon violated labor law during last year's vote in which workers sided against unionization.

Intel's new finance chief, David Zinsner, will play a critical role in steering the chip maker's finances and allocating capital as the company embarks on a multiyear turnaround.

