Tech Slides, Nasdaq Composite In Correction Territory As Tesla Drops 21% -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies tumbled and the Nasdaq Composite entered correction territory as investors dumped the biggest gainers of the pandemic-era bull market, including Tesla, Apple and Zoom Video Communications.

The selloff, which began last week, was triggered by reports that recent gains in "mega cap" tech stocks were linked to massive, speculative bets in the options market. With many investors -- institutional and retail -- using equity options and other leveraged tactics to profit from the powerful upward momentum of tech sector in the last three months, a three-day selloff is thought to have triggered waves of "margin calls," which could be forcing the same traders to sell more of their holdings.

Brokerages typically require a certain percentage of an options or leveraged position to be provided in cash, and will issue calls for more collateral when the trade generates losses in excess of the original deposits.

The Nasdaq Composite was poised for its worst opening to a September on record and the worst opening to any month since 2011, and entered correction territory, more than 10% below its recent peak.

The Nasdaq is now up about 13% from its prepandemic record in February, quelling talk that the world has entered a new era of tech dependence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Electric-car maker Tesla fell by more than 20% on Tuesday alone after hopes that its stock would be added to the Standard & Poor's 500 were dashed, and as the company completed a $5 billion secondary offering of shares. Shares of Tesla had risen more than eightfold in 2020 when the selling set in last week.

In another worry for Tesla investors, General Motors reportedly bought a stake in Tesla rival Nikola.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet all fell by 3% or more, with Microsoft giving back the bulk of its summer gains. The software giant plans to release two game consoles this fall, with its less-expensive model, the Xbox Series S, carrying a $299 price tag.

Apple countersued Epic Games as the battle between the device maker and the "Fortnite" game designer continues to intensify.

Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies has pledged to fully electrify its fleet by 2030.

