Tech Ticks Up, But Loses Ground On Week -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies recouped some of their losses but finished the week lower as investors rotated into less richly valued sectors.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 4.9% for its biggest weekly loss since October. "What the market did in the beginning period following the March 23 low, where the world was enveloped in uncertainty, was look for companies that provided growth, companies with a strong balance sheet, companies with steady revenue, companies that were best of breed," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"But you were paying up for it." While tech companies still see a certain amount of demand, other areas of the market are "filling in because you have vaccinations unfolding at a quicker pace, you have the number of cases and hospitalizations down, and expectations we may reach herd immunity in the U.S. some time in spring."

Tech companies are a "source of funds" for those looking to invest in sectors that were devastated by the pandemic and now stand a chance of rebounding, Ms. Krosby said. "The market is recalibrating to a new reality," Ms. Krosby said.

Shares of business software maker Salesforce.com fell after its projection for annual earnings growth was short of some Wall Street targets.

The Biden administration plans to allow a sweeping Trump-era rule aimed at combating Chinese technology threats to take effect next month, over objections from U.S. businesses, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Tesla were flat in volatile trading after Chief Executive Elon Musk said a production line for its Model 3 cars in Fremont, Calif., had restarted. Shares of Tesla rival Fisker Automotive rallied after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on the company, citing a recent deal with factory operator Foxconn.

Nikola shares slid after the maker of electric trucks said a video of one of its vehicles in motion gave a misleading impression it was drivable and that its founder, Trevor Milton, had made several inaccurate statements, revealing details of an investigation launched in response to claims made by short-seller Hindenberg Research.

02-26-21 1725ET