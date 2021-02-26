Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/26 05:15:59 pm
13192.345407 PTS   +0.56%
05:26pTech Ticks Up, But Loses Ground On Week -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:22pGlobal stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
RE
04:49pUS Stocks Fade Late in Friday's Volatile Trade; Dow Hit as Nasdaq Rebounds
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Ticks Up, But Loses Ground On Week -- Tech Roundup

02/26/2021 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies recouped some of their losses but finished the week lower as investors rotated into less richly valued sectors.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 4.9% for its biggest weekly loss since October. "What the market did in the beginning period following the March 23 low, where the world was enveloped in uncertainty, was look for companies that provided growth, companies with a strong balance sheet, companies with steady revenue, companies that were best of breed," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"But you were paying up for it." While tech companies still see a certain amount of demand, other areas of the market are "filling in because you have vaccinations unfolding at a quicker pace, you have the number of cases and hospitalizations down, and expectations we may reach herd immunity in the U.S. some time in spring."

Tech companies are a "source of funds" for those looking to invest in sectors that were devastated by the pandemic and now stand a chance of rebounding, Ms. Krosby said. "The market is recalibrating to a new reality," Ms. Krosby said.

Shares of business software maker Salesforce.com fell after its projection for annual earnings growth was short of some Wall Street targets.

The Biden administration plans to allow a sweeping Trump-era rule aimed at combating Chinese technology threats to take effect next month, over objections from U.S. businesses, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Tesla were flat in volatile trading after Chief Executive Elon Musk said a production line for its Model 3 cars in Fremont, Calif., had restarted. Shares of Tesla rival Fisker Automotive rallied after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on the company, citing a recent deal with factory operator Foxconn.

Nikola shares slid after the maker of electric trucks said a video of one of its vehicles in motion gave a misleading impression it was drivable and that its founder, Trevor Milton, had made several inaccurate statements, revealing details of an investigation launched in response to claims made by short-seller Hindenberg Research. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 1725ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.50% 30932.37 Delayed Quote.4.43%
NASDAQ 100 0.63% 12909.443133 Delayed Quote.3.21%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.56% 13192.345407 Delayed Quote.1.79%
S&P 500 -0.48% 3811.15 Delayed Quote.4.51%
All news about NASDAQ COMP.
05:26pTech Ticks Up, But Loses Ground On Week -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:22pGlobal stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
RE
04:49pUS Stocks Fade Late in Friday's Volatile Trade; Dow Hit as Nasdaq Rebounds
MT
04:48pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Fade Late in Friday's Volatile Trade; Dow Hit as Nasdaq..
MT
04:38pS&P 500 Posts 2.45% Weekly Drop But Ends February With 2.6% Monthly Gain
MT
04:33pNasdaq finishes higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
04:31pNasdaq finishes higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
04:26pInflation Poses Risk Real Amid US Government Stimulus Transfers, Potential fo..
MT
04:11pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Friday
MT
04:03pFor the month, the s&p unofficially rose 2.60%, the dow unofficially added 3...
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. 10.38 Delayed Quote.29.43%
AMC NETWORKS INC. 65.59 Delayed Quote.23.59%
QURATE RETAIL, INC. 12.42 Delayed Quote.22.97%
WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. 5.2 End-of-day quote.22.35%
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION 8.9 Delayed Quote.19.95%
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 13.5 Delayed Quote.-27.50%
RECRO PHARMA, INC. 3.43 Delayed Quote.-30.14%
TRICIDA, INC. 5.11 Delayed Quote.-30.57%
SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.02 Delayed Quote.-48.24%
PARINGA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.042 Delayed Quote.-50.35%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ