NASDAQ COMP.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Tech Up After Strong Economic Data Sparks Rotation -- Tech Roundup

03/25/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as surprisingly strong economic data sparked a rotation into more highly cyclical sectors such as industrials, materials and financials.

The tech sector led the stock market during the 2020 pandemic-era rally because it was among the few industry groups that was not hamstrung by lockdowns. Now, stocks whose prospects are more closely tied to the U.S. economy, are seeing a takeoff. The Russell 2000 index of small caps rose by more than 2%, even as the Nasdaq Composite finished flat.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley said the company could be a "dark horse" beneficiary of the economic recovery.

Fresh concerns about companies from China being kicked off American exchanges pushed an index of U.S.-traded Chinese stocks into bear-market territory. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-21 1716ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.62% 32619.48 Delayed Quote.5.94%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 12780.511026 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.12% 12977.679908 Delayed Quote.0.57%
S&P 500 0.52% 3909.52 Delayed Quote.4.11%
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V. 9.22 Delayed Quote.62.32%
IMMUTEP LIMITED 4.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.57.79%
KOSS CORPORATION 25.8 Delayed Quote.57.13%
PARINGA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.0728 Delayed Quote.37.36%
HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY 5.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.35.53%
HYCROFT MINING HOLDING CORPORATION 4 Delayed Quote.-19.35%
EVOLUS, INC. 12.69 Delayed Quote.-23.14%
SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. 24.03 Delayed Quote.-23.71%
EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES, INC. 1.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.-26.18%
SUNDANCE ENERGY INC. 0.45 End-of-day quote.-27.42%
