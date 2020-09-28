Log in
NASDAQ COMP.

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/28 05:07:34 pm
11117.525026 PTS   +1.87%
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally, Driven by Bank and Energy Sectors
DJ
Tech Up Amid Renewed Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Financials Up On Stimulus Bets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
News of the index components

Tech Up Amid Renewed Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup

09/28/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose amid renewed optimism about the growth outlook for the sector.

The Nasdaq Composite rose by more than 1% and has now had more swings of that magnitude or more on more occasions than in any year since 2011.

"Yes, [Technology] got ahead of itself, but don't forget it was one of the only groups to sport positive earnings growth in the second quarter," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"We had an economic recession, but tech sure didn't."

Uber Technologies rallied after the ride-hailing app won an appeal over the revocation of its operating license in the U.K. capital, securing for now the ride-hailing company's operations in one of its biggest global markets.

A hacker published documents containing Social Security numbers, student grades and other private information stolen from a large public-school district in Las Vegas after officials refused a ransom demanded in return for unlocking district computer servers, the latest sign of a growing problem for corporate and government data security.

Virgin Galactic shares rose after analysts at brokerage Bank of America initiated the space-travel concern with a buy rating.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.55% 24.09 Delayed Quote.-33.30%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.51% 27584.06 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 2.46% 77.15 Delayed Quote.-18.37%
NASDAQ 100 1.91% 11364.449955 Delayed Quote.27.69%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.87% 11117.525026 Delayed Quote.21.63%
S&P 500 1.61% 3351.6 Delayed Quote.2.09%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.19% 35.56 Delayed Quote.15.87%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. 24.83% 20.51 Delayed Quote.42.25%
