TrackInsight: Biotech stocks benefit from a good performance

ETFs that replicate Biotechnology large and mid-cap stocks indices won 2,77% on average yesterday according to the dedicated segment on TrackInsight. The Dynamic Biotech & Genome Intellidex index has particularly well performed with a 2,89% increase yesterday, followed by the different versions of the Nasdaq Biotechnology index. Investors show a particular interest in this sector as pharmaceutical companies launched the race to find a vaccine against the coronavirus. In 2020, Biotech ETFs have progressed by 13,45% and have recorded $1,7 bn of net inflows. This segment of 12 ETFs now represents $13,2 Bn of assets under management.

