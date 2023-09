Sept 13 (Reuters) - Arm Holdings PLC:

* ARM ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* ARM SAYS PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AT A PRICE TO THE PUBLIC OF $51.00 PER ADS

* ARM HOLDINGS - ADSS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN TRADING ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 UNDER THE SYMBOL "ARM."

* ARM: PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 95.5 MLN AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: