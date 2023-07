By Sabela Ojea

Autozi Internet Technology is filing for an initial public offering, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The e-commerce platform for automobile parts applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol AZI.

It didn't detail how many shares it would be offering. The price of each share wasn't disclosed either.

