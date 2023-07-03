Craven House Capital PLC - London-based investment fund with minority shareholding in four Swedish-managed eCommerce and pharmaceutical businesses - Notes planned acquisition of investee Bio Vitos by Hemcheck Sweden AB is not approved by Nasdaq. Bio Vitos enter into an agreement that will enable operations to continue, while Hemcheck is in the process of submitting an updated application to Nasdaq. "Bio Vitos anticipates that it will receive its shares in Hemcheck before the end of July 2023 which will be passed directly onto the Bio Vitos shareholders, which include Craven House," Craven says. Craven House has a 24.5% sake in Bio Vitos, a company that sells omega 3 tablets. Hemcheck is a company focused on detecting hemolyzed blood samples. Hemolyzed means red blood cells in a sample burst, usually rendering it unable to yield a test result.

Current stock price: USD0.12

12-month change: down 48%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

