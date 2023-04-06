Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:16:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
11996.86 PTS   -1.07%
04:02aMib in green above 27,000 points; BPER Bank good
AN
04:01aDow futures up 0.1%, s&p 500 e-mini futures flat, nasdaq futures…
RE
03:38aEuropean stocks edge higher in cautious trade
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DOW FUTURES UP 0.1%, S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES FLAT, NASDAQ FUTURES…

04/06/2023 | 04:01am EDT
DOW FUTURES UP 0.1%, S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES FLAT, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.1%


© Reuters 2023
All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
03:23aArrow Financial Receives Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq
MT
03:22aFTSE 100 Seen Little Changed as Asian Markets Fall
DJ
03:06aBanks, energy stocks weigh on Aussie shares; U.S. payrolls data in focus
RE
02:58aShell sees tax hit; "slower start" for Robert Walters
AN
02:46aStocks called flat
AN
02:42aJapan's Nikkei ends at 2-week low led by falls in exporters, tech shares
RE
02:36aMib in green before Easter; Asians down
AN
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. 2.66 Delayed Quote.6.83%
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.7408 Delayed Quote.6.15%
NUTEX HEALTH INC. 1.07 End-of-day quote.5.94%
SLM CORPORATION 13.06 Delayed Quote.5.32%
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. 17.39 Delayed Quote.5.20%
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP. 107.05 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 337.74 Delayed Quote.-13.91%
PROKIDNEY CORP. 9.13 End-of-day quote.-15.15%
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC. 1.67 Delayed Quote.-18.14%
DLOCAL LIMITED 12.48 Delayed Quote.-26.33%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity
