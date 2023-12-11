Pope, who heads Boeing's services arm, is expected to be named chief operating officer as soon as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The three-decade Boeing veteran beat out other top executives for the role.
TikTok to Invest Over $1.5 Billion in Deal With Indonesia's GoTo Group
Bytedance's TikTok will invest more than $1.5 billion in a deal to merge its Indonesia business with GoTo Group's e-commerce platform, a move that will allow the Chinese video-sharing app to resume retail operations in the populous Southeast Asian nation.
The companies said Monday that TikTok Shop Indonesia and GoTo's Tokopedia arm will be combined under the existing Tokopedia entity, with TikTok taking a controlling stake. TikTok plans to invest more than $1.5 billion into the venture over time, they said.
Former CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Eyes Unlikely Next Role: British Media Mogul
Jeff Zucker ran NBC's "Today" show as a young executive producer and was CNN's boss for nearly a decade. Now, the television veteran is angling for a very different assignment: turn conservative British news publications into global brands.
Zucker is heading an investment group that has become the top contender to buy the Telegraph and the Spectator, a newspaper and a magazine that are both more than 150 years old.
Nasdaq Settles Alleged Iran Sanctions Violation for $4 Million
Stock exchange operator Nasdaq has agreed to pay $4 million in a settlement with the U.S. Treasury Department over alleged Iran sanctions violations.
A former Armenian subsidiary of Nasdaq allegedly processed trades and settled payments involving a sanctioned Iran-owned bank, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Friday. The transactions occurred on platforms the subsidiary provided to facilitate overnight loans and foreign exchange trading among Armenia's banks.
Expected Major Events for Monday
00:01/UK: CBI Economic Forecast
00:01/UK: Nov UK Regional PMI
00:01/UK: Dec Rightmove House Price Index
07:00/GER: 3Q Labour cost index
07:00/DEN: Oct Balance of payments (provisional figures)
07:00/DEN: Oct External trade (provisional figures)
07:00/NOR: Nov PPI
07:00/NOR: Nov CPI
07:00/ROM: Oct International trade
07:00/DEN: Nov CPI
07:00/TUR: Oct Employment / Unemployment
07:00/TUR: Oct Balance of Payments
07:00/TUR: Oct Industrial Production Index
08:00/SVK: Oct Industrial production
08:00/CZE: Nov CPI
08:00/CZE: Oct Import & export price indices
10:00/CYP: Oct Foreign Trade (provisional)
10:00/MLT: Oct International Trade
11:00/POR: Oct International trade statistics
15:59/UKR: 3Q GDP
15:59/UKR: Nov CPI
All times in GMT.
