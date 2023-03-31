Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:18:06 2023-03-31 pm EDT
12221.91 PTS   +1.74%
04:01pFor the month, the s&p 500 rose 3.5%, the dow rose 1.9% and the…
RE
04:01pFor the week, the s&p 500 rose 3.5%, the dow rose 3.2% and the n…
RE
04:01pFor the quarter, the s&p 500 rose 7.0%, the dow rose 0.4% and th…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FOR THE QUARTER, THE S&P 500 ROSE 7.0%, THE DOW ROSE 0.4% AND TH…

03/31/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR THE QUARTER, THE S&P 500 ROSE 7.0%, THE DOW ROSE 0.4% AND THE NASDAQ ROSE 16.8%


© Reuters 2023
All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:01pFor the month, the s&p 500 rose 3.5%, the dow rose 1.9% and the…
RE
04:01pFor the week, the s&p 500 rose 3.5%, the dow rose 3.2% and the n…
RE
04:01pFor the quarter, the s&p 500 rose 7.0%, the dow rose 0.4% and th…
RE
04:00pNasdaq posts best qtr since 2020, latest inflation data a boost
RE
03:45pEasing Price Pressures Drive Equities Higher
MT
03:31pTop Cryptocurrencies Advance; Bitcoin Holds Above $28,000
MT
03:14pInflation data spurs rise in stocks, drop in U.S. yields
RE
03:05pNasdaq set for best qtr since 2020, latest inflation data a boost
RE
02:50pInflation data spurs rise in stocks, drop in U.S. yields
RE
01:54pDraganfly Completes Underwritten Public Offering
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC. 11.585 Delayed Quote.18.70%
ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED 2.62 Delayed Quote.17.49%
ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC. 23.9 Delayed Quote.15.79%
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC. 2.22 Delayed Quote.15.03%
GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP. 0.3636 Delayed Quote.14.45%
BILIBILI INC. 23.525 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.055 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED 18.68 Delayed Quote.-6.69%
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC. 1.93 Delayed Quote.-9.39%
CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.3111 Delayed Quote.-26.71%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer