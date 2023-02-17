Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:12:08 2023-02-17 pm EST
11787.27 PTS   -0.58%
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 0.28%, the dow lost 0.1…
RE
04:00pS&P 500 ends down as investors fret about interest rates
RE
03:49pHawkish Remarks From Fed Officials Drag Equities Mostly Lower
MT
FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P FELL 0.28%, THE DOW LOST 0.1…

02/17/2023 | 04:01pm EST
FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P FELL 0.28%, THE DOW LOST 0.13%, THE NASDAQ GAINED 0.59%


© Reuters 2023
All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
DRAFTKINGS INC. 20.555 Delayed Quote.15.41%
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 48.82 Delayed Quote.14.36%
KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 6.26 Delayed Quote.13.82%
OTTER TAIL CORPORATION 70.68 Delayed Quote.12.64%
IVERIC BIO, INC. 22.2 Delayed Quote.11.00%
COGNEX CORPORATION 48.16 Delayed Quote.-12.93%
AMESITE INC. 0.3648 Delayed Quote.-13.14%
FAZE HOLDINGS INC. 0.74 End-of-day quote.-14.01%
XP INC. 12.915 Delayed Quote.-18.72%
ARQIT QUANTUM INC. 1.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.-42.69%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity