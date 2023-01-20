Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:09:07 2023-01-20 pm EST
11140.43 PTS   +2.66%
For the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 0.67%, the dow lost 2.7…
RE
Wall Street rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
RE
Communication Services Mega Caps Boost Equities
MT
FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P FELL 0.67%, THE DOW LOST 2.7…

01/20/2023 | 04:00pm EST
FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P FELL 0.67%, THE DOW LOST 2.71%, THE NASDAQ GAINED 0.55%


© Reuters 2023
SIGILON THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.7399 Delayed Quote.17.50%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 290.07 Delayed Quote.16.01%
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. 14.13 Delayed Quote.15.35%
SOLID POWER, INC. 3.105 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.32%
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. 17.3701 Delayed Quote.11.56%
TRITIUM DCFC LIMITED 1.295 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NEXTPLAT CORP 1.415 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. 6.95 Delayed Quote.-9.97%
FAZE HOLDINGS INC. 1.66 End-of-day quote.-14.87%
AMESITE INC. 0.2729 Delayed Quote.-16.47%
