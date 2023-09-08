FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P FELL 1.29%, THE DOW LOST 0.75%, THE NASDAQ SHED 1.93%
For The Week, Unofficially, The S&P Fell 1.29%, The Dow Lost 0.7…
Today at 04:01 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Nasdaq - 04:36:12 2023-09-08 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13761.53 PTS
|+0.09%
|-1.93%
|+31.48%
|10:34pm
|Dollar has 8th straight week of gains; U.S. stocks edge up
|RE
|10:01pm
|FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P FELL 1.29%, THE DOW LOST 0.7…
|RE
FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P FELL 1.29%, THE DOW LOST 0.75%, THE NASDAQ SHED 1.93%
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|13761.53 PTS
|+0.09%
|-1.93%
|-
|Dollar has 8th straight week of gains; U.S. stocks edge up
|RE
|FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P FELL 1.29%, THE DOW LOST 0.7…
|RE
|S&P 500 closes up slightly ahead of key US inflation data
|RE
|Top Cryptocurrencies Little Changed; Bitcoin Holds Near $26,000
|MT
|US Equity Markets Mixed As Traders Await Inflation Data
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Declining in Late Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer
|MT
|Wall St rises as megacaps gain, yields slip ahead of US inflation data
|RE
|Top Midday Decliners
|MT
|Equity Markets Rise Ahead of Inflation Data Next Week
|MT
|US Equity Indexes Rise, Treasury Yields Mixed Ahead of Inflation Data Next Week
|MT
|Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Higher Friday Afternoon
|MT
|US Equity Indexes Rise in Midday Trading
|MT
|Super League to Change Name, Implement 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split; Shares Fall
|MT
|Stocks end higher on hopes of interest rate peak
|AN
|Dollar dips after recent gains; U.S. stocks advance with Apple
|RE
|Stock exchanges close in the green; Brent gives Saipem turbo boost
|AN
|S&P 500 UP 0.5%, NASDAQ UP 0.7%, DOW UP 0.3%…
|RE
|Nasdaq gets SEC nod for first exchange AI-driven order type
|RE
|Safe & Green Holdings' Real Estate Development Unit Approved for Nasdaq Listing
|MT
|Coherus BioSciences Completes Acquisition of Surface Oncology
|MT
|S&P, Nasdaq rise as megacaps gain ahead of key inflation data
|RE
|Nasdaq Receives SEC Approval for AI-Based Order Type
|MT
|Cizzle says meeting to approve sale of AZD1656 interest postponed
|AN
|Nothing's sacred anymore
INTERVIEW - Adena Friedman: Why is Nasdaq suspending its crypto-currency custody project?
|AURORA CANNABIS INC.
|+12.50%
|FIBROGEN, INC.
|+11.80%
|IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
|+10.16%
|OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|+8.91%
|ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.
|+7.69%
|UTIME LIMITED
|-10.53%
|MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|-12.10%
|RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
|-12.79%
|NIKOLA CORPORATION
|-14.62%
|SEMANTIX, INC.
|-15.13%