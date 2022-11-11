Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:25 2022-11-11 pm EST
11323.33 PTS   +1.88%
04:01pNasdaq posts largest weekly percentage advance since march…
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 5.90%, the dow added 4.…
RE
11:03aInterCure Gains Near 6% as Says Preliminary Q3 Revenue Rises 63% Year on Year to $39 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P ROSE 5.90%, THE DOW ADDED 4.…

11/11/2022 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P ROSE 5.90%, THE DOW ADDED 4.15%, THE NASDAQ GAINED 8.10%


© Reuters 2022
All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:01pNasdaq posts largest weekly percentage advance since march…
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 5.90%, the dow added 4.…
RE
11:03aInterCure Gains Near 6% as Says Preliminary Q3 Revenue Rises 63% Year on Year to $39 Mi..
MT
09:20aInterCure Says Preliminary Q3 Revenue Rises 63% Year on Year to $39 Million
MT
08:29aPyroGenesis Swings To Q3 Comprehensive Loss Year Over Year
MT
07:39aEquity Futures Push Higher as US Stocks Continue to Make Gains; Asia Surges, Europe Mos..
MT
07:05aPolestar Q3 loss narrows, expects hit from rising costs
RE
05:40aGold Fields scraps shareholder meeting after failed Yamana bid
AN
05:38aAtour Lifestyle Prices Initial Public Offering, Expects Gross Proceeds of $52 Million
MT
03:15aDaimler Truck Upgrades FY22 Guidance on 'Favorable' Q3 Business Development
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
NUTEX HEALTH INC. 1.145 Real-time Estimate Quote.35.89%
ARRIVAL 0.5199 Delayed Quote.31.72%
CANOO INC. 1.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.29.75%
ZAI LAB LIMITED 38.13 Delayed Quote.25.47%
MATTERPORT, INC. 3.755 Delayed Quote.23.93%
ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED 4.13 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
ARQIT QUANTUM INC. 8.29 Delayed Quote.-12.74%
DUOLINGO, INC. 73.66 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
CUE HEALTH INC. 3.56 Delayed Quote.-13.17%
EVERCOMMERCE INC. 6.935 Delayed Quote.-16.45%