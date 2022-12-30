Financials Down on Mixed Treasury Yield View -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

Some Wall Street brokers are projecting that a slowdown in economic activity will temper the Federal Reserve's rate policy.

China's securities regulator said two Nasdaq-listed online brokers violated its domestic laws by allowing customers on the mainland to make cross-border trades, stoking concerns that Chinese authorities aren't finished with their crackdowns on private-sector companies.

