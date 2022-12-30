Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:15 2022-12-30 pm EST
10466.48 PTS   -0.11%
05:29pFinancials Down on Mixed Treasury Yield View -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:27pWall St ends year with biggest annual drop since 2008
RE
05:14pStocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise
RE
Financials Down on Mixed Treasury Yield View -- Financials Roundup

12/30/2022 | 05:29pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

Some Wall Street brokers are projecting that a slowdown in economic activity will temper the Federal Reserve's rate policy.

China's securities regulator said two Nasdaq-listed online brokers violated its domestic laws by allowing customers on the mainland to make cross-border trades, stoking concerns that Chinese authorities aren't finished with their crackdowns on private-sector companies. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1728ET

04:52pInflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
RE
04:47pWall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
RE
04:43pEquity Markets Fall to End Worst Year Since 2008
MT
04:41pAlphaTime Acquisition Prices $60 Million Initial Public Offering
MT
04:28pNASDAQ Composite Falls 33.10% This Year to 10466.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:27pEquity Markets Fall to End Worst Year Since 2008
MT
04:01pFor the year, unofficially, the s&p fell 19.44%, the dow lost 8.…
RE
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. 8.11 Delayed Quote.35.39%
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED 0.5501 Delayed Quote.30.36%
CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.6562 Delayed Quote.26.19%
KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 3.43 Delayed Quote.21.20%
SESEN BIO, INC. 0.6095 Delayed Quote.20.67%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 2.16 Delayed Quote.-9.62%
ADDENTAX GROUP CORP. 1.0715 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
AMESITE INC. 0.1751 Delayed Quote.-11.57%
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC. 6.74 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED 40.65 Delayed Quote.-31.00%
