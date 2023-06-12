Shares of banks and other financial institutions were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for earnings in the sector.

Abrupt lurches for benchmark Treasury yields, and a wave of bank runs has complicated the outlook for regional banks. Key Corp. shares fell after the regional bank's chief financial officer warned that second-quarter net interest was "going to come in softer than we thought."

JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank by assets, agreed to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit over its ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Moody's Investors Service raised its outlook for Saudi Arabia's banking system to positive from stable.

UBS closed the purchase of crosstown rival Credit Suisse, marking the end of 167 years of independence for the troubled bank and opening a new chapter of financial history with one dominant Swiss manager of money for the global elite.

In a sign of renewed investor interest in financial technology, Nasdaq agreed to buy Adenza, a maker of software used by banks and brokerages, in a $10.5 billion cash-and-stock deal.

