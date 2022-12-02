Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NASDAQ Composite
  News
  Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  03:31 2022-12-02 pm EST
11461.40 PTS   -0.18%
03:18pNasdaq composite turns positive for the session…
RE
02:39pWall Street falls as jobs report keeps Fed on hike path
RE
01:29pStocks fall as strong U.S. payrolls muddies rate bets
RE
NASDAQ COMPOSITE TURNS POSITIVE FOR THE SESSION…

12/02/2022 | 03:18pm EST
NASDAQ COMPOSITE TURNS POSITIVE FOR THE SESSION


Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings
ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. 11.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.33.71%
FAZE HOLDINGS INC. 2.53 Real-time Estimate Quote.24.63%
NUTEX HEALTH INC. 1.905 Real-time Estimate Quote.22.90%
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED 17.53 Real-time Estimate Quote.17.89%
BILIBILI INC. 19.805 Real-time Estimate Quote.16.36%
BENITEC BIOPHARMA INC. 0.1868 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
TRITIUM DCFC LIMITED 1.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.07%
ZSCALER, INC. 129.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.59%
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. 99.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.32%
SOLID POWER, INC. 3.21 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.53%