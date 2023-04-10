Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:42:33 2023-04-10 pm EDT
12084.36 PTS   -0.03%
04:33pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.03% to 12084.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pAppetite for Equities Intact After Friday's Jobs Report
MT
04:20pWall Street ends mixed with inflation data, earnings on tap
RE
NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.03% to 12084.36 -- Data Talk

04/10/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 3.60 points or 0.03% today to 12084.36


--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 24.74% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.28% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 10.20% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 11.43% from its 52-week high of 13643.59 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Up 18.32% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 9.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.13% from its 2023 closing high of 12221.91 hit Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up 17.26% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 1617.87 points or 15.46%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1632ET

Rankings
TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. 19.01 Delayed Quote.22.80%
EVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC. 0.217 Delayed Quote.17.30%
SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. 39.69 Delayed Quote.13.69%
ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED 1.27 Delayed Quote.13.39%
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC. 10.36 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.10%
2U, INC. 5.36 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
MACROGENICS, INC. 6.56 Delayed Quote.-10.63%
HYZON MOTORS INC. 0.7508 Delayed Quote.-12.02%
VAXART, INC. 0.628 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 0.605 Delayed Quote.-24.28%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity
