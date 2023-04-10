NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.03% to 12084.36 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 3.60 points or 0.03% today to 12084.36

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 24.74% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.28% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 10.20% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 11.43% from its 52-week high of 13643.59 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Up 18.32% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 9.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.13% from its 2023 closing high of 12221.91 hit Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up 17.26% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 1617.87 points or 15.46%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

