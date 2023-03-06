Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:02:58 2023-03-06 pm EST
11675.74 PTS   -0.11%
04:59pFactory Order Data Drive Equities Mostly Higher
MT
04:54pS&P 500 barely gains ahead of Powell testimony, jobs report
RE
04:43pS&P 500 ekes out gain, Treasury yields turn higher on eve of Powell testimony
RE
NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.11% to 11675.74 -- Data Talk

03/06/2023 | 04:34pm EST
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 13.27 points or 0.11% today to 11675.74


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 27.29% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 4.62% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 13.24% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 11.06% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 20.14% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.32% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 9.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.30% from its 2023 closing high of 12200.82 hit Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

--Up 13.30% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1209.26 points or 11.55%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1633ET

Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. 16.52 Delayed Quote.51.98%
TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC. 0.7655 Delayed Quote.48.64%
CAREDX, INC 10.65 Delayed Quote.18.73%
AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS, INC. 9.97 End-of-day quote.13.04%
CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED 21.2 Delayed Quote.10.42%
GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC. 2.17 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
VERTEX ENERGY, INC. 9.97 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
IMMUNITYBIO, INC. 1.76 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC. 52.2 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. 2.435 Real-time Estimate Quote.-16.61%
