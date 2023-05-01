NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.11% to 12212.60 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 13.99 points or 0.11% today to 12212.60

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 23.94% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 9.43% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 9.25% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 6.97% from its 52-week high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Up 19.58% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 2.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2023 closing high of 12226.58 hit Friday, April 28, 2023

--Up 18.51% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1746.12 points or 16.68%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1630ET