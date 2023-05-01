Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:43:29 2023-05-01 pm EDT
12212.60 PTS   -0.11%
Summary 
Summary

NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.11% to 12212.60 -- Data Talk

05/01/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 13.99 points or 0.11% today to 12212.60


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 23.94% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 9.43% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 9.25% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 6.97% from its 52-week high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Up 19.58% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 2.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2023 closing high of 12226.58 hit Friday, April 28, 2023

--Up 18.51% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1746.12 points or 16.68%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1630ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:40pWall St stocks end lower, dollar gains after data; Fed, earnings in the wings
RE
04:38pAppetite for Equities Wanes as Markets Evaluate JPMorgan's First Republic Bank Takeover
MT
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.11% to 12212.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:00pWall Street near flat in wake of First Republic news, awaiting Fed decision
RE
03:54pTop Cryptocurrencies Slump; Bitcoin Falls Below $28,000
MT
03:54pAppetite for Equities Mixed as Markets Evaluate JPMorgan's First Republic Bank Takeover
MT
03:16pWall St stocks mixed, dollar gains with data; Fed, earnings in the wings
RE
03:12pWall Street near flat ahead of Fed decision; regional banks fall
RE
02:31pStocks Rise After Regulators Seize First Republic Bank -- WSJ
DJ
02:29pMarkets Assess JPMorgan's First Republic Bank Takeover; Equities Rise
MT
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S 86.74 Delayed Quote.23.99%
TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. 30.49 Real-time Estimate Quote.22.80%
DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 14.47 Delayed Quote.16.69%
IVERIC BIO, INC. 38.05 Delayed Quote.15.69%
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. 6.43 Delayed Quote.14.01%
SIGNATURE BANK 0.0784 Delayed Quote.-15.79%
HOMESTREET, INC. 8.02 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP 7.53 Delayed Quote.-19.72%
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. 0.4012 Delayed Quote.-23.29%
EVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC. 0.1129 Delayed Quote.-26.59%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity
