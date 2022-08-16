NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.19% to 13102.55 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 25.50 points or 0.19% today to 13102.55

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 18.40% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 17.40% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 2.64% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 18.40% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 23.07% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 10.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.24% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 23.07% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 2542.42 points or 16.25%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

