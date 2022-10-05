Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:52 2022-10-05 pm EDT
11148.64 PTS   -0.25%
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.25% to 11148.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pUS Stocks End Lower Wednesday Amid Stronger-Than-Expected Growth in Private Payrolls
MT
03:57pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Finishing Moderately Higher
MT
NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.25% to 11148.64 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 27.77 points or 0.25% today to 11148.64


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 30.57% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.11% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 17.16% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 15.08% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 30.57% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 5.42% from its 52-week low of 10575.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 23.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.59% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.42% from its 2022 closing low of 10575.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 4496.33 points or 28.74%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1633ET

