Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:38:08 2023-04-24 pm EDT
12037.20 PTS   -0.29%
04:35pU.S. stocks end mixed, Treasury yields dip with earnings, data on tap
RE
04:32pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.29% to 12037.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:00pNasdaq underperforms on worries about tech earnings ahead
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.29% to 12037.20 -- Data Talk

04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 35.25 points or 0.29% today to 12037.20


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 25.04% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 7.85% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 10.55% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Off 8.31% from its 52-week high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Up 17.86% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 7.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.51% from its 2023 closing high of 12221.91 hit Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up 16.81% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 1570.72 points or 15.01%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1631ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:35pU.S. stocks end mixed, Treasury yields dip with earnings, data on tap
RE
04:32pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.29% to 12037.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:00pNasdaq underperforms on worries about tech earnings ahead
RE
03:59pEquity Markets Seek Direction Ahead of Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Due Later This Week
MT
03:42pTop Cryptocurrencies Struggle for Direction; Bitcoin Holds Above $27,000
MT
03:10pMegacaps weigh on Nasdaq, Treasury yields dip ahead of earnings, data
RE
02:33pStocks Waver Amid More Earnings -- Update
DJ
02:09pAppetite for Equities Mixed Ahead of Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Due Later This Week
MT
01:24pLower Treasury Yields Restrain US Equities as Investors Brace for Heavyweight Technolog..
MT
12:58pTreasury Yields Fall as Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Trend Lower
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
FUEL TECH, INC. 1.56 Delayed Quote.26.83%
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. 225.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.19.55%
CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. 29.07 Delayed Quote.7.19%
VERTEX ENERGY, INC. 8.09 Delayed Quote.7.01%
SIGILON THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.7479 Delayed Quote.6.84%
OCUGEN, INC. 0.72 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
IMMUNITYBIO, INC. 2.44 Delayed Quote.-8.96%
INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION 13.31 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC. 2.04 Delayed Quote.-11.69%
FIBROGEN, INC. 16.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.-18.43%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer