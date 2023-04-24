NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.29% to 12037.20 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 35.25 points or 0.29% today to 12037.20

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 25.04% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 7.85% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 10.55% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Off 8.31% from its 52-week high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Up 17.86% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 7.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.51% from its 2023 closing high of 12221.91 hit Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up 16.81% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 1570.72 points or 15.01%

