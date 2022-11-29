NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.59% to 10983.78 -- Data Talk

Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:54 2022-11-29 pm EST
10983.78 PTS   -0.59%
04:47pTuesday Morning Corp. to Implement 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split; Shares Fall After-Hours
MT
04:36pRising Inflation Expectations Weigh on Markets
MT
04:32pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.59% to 10983.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 65.72 points or 0.59% today to 10983.78


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 301.54 points or 2.67% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Off 31.60% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 1.58% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 18.38% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 16.33% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 30.79% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 6.42% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 29.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.63% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.42% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 4661.19 points or 29.79%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1632ET

Rankings
