NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.60% to 10802.92 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 65.00 points or 0.60% today to 10802.92

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 732.10 points or 6.35% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 1, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 32.72% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 3.20% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 19.72% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Off 32.72% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 1.47% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 27.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.77% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 1.47% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 4842.05 points or 30.95%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1631ET