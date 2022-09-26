Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:03 2022-09-26 pm EDT
10802.92 PTS   -0.60%
04:32pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.60% to 10802.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:04pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Fall on Monday
MT
03:56pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Sinking
MT
NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.60% to 10802.92 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 65.00 points or 0.60% today to 10802.92


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 732.10 points or 6.35% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 1, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 32.72% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 3.20% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 19.72% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Off 32.72% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 1.47% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 27.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.77% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 1.47% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 4842.05 points or 30.95%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1631ET

MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 6.65 Delayed Quote.25.47%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 66.8 Delayed Quote.11.99%
LESLIE'S, INC. 14.57 Delayed Quote.8.33%
CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. 45.19 Delayed Quote.7.93%
HYZON MOTORS INC. 1.9 Delayed Quote.6.74%
NOVAVAX, INC. 18.87 Delayed Quote.-10.14%
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC. 4.46 Delayed Quote.-10.44%
EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC. 147.68 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC. 1.82 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST 6.14 Delayed Quote.-13.15%
Heatmap :