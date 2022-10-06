NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.68% to 11073.31 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 75.33 points or 0.68% today to 11073.31
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 103.09 points or 0.92% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Off 31.04% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
--Off 0.78% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Off 17.71% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Off 15.65% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
--Off 31.04% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
--Up 4.71% from its 52-week low of 10575.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 24.43% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 30.06% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 4.71% from its 2022 closing low of 10575.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 4571.66 points or 29.22%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-06-22 1634ET