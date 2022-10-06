Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:57 2022-10-06 pm EDT
11073.31 PTS   -0.68%
04:49pUS Stocks Close Lower as Jobless Claims Rise; Markets Await Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls Report
MT
04:35pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.68% to 11073.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:17pUS Stocks Close Lower as Investors Await September Nonfarm Payrolls Data; Jobless Claims Higher-Than-Expected
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.68% to 11073.31 -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 75.33 points or 0.68% today to 11073.31


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 103.09 points or 0.92% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 31.04% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.78% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 17.71% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 15.65% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 31.04% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 4.71% from its 52-week low of 10575.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 24.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.06% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 4.71% from its 2022 closing low of 10575.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 4571.66 points or 29.22%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1634ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:49pUS Stocks Close Lower as Jobless Claims Rise; Markets Await Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls R..
MT
04:35pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.68% to 11073.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:17pUS Stocks Close Lower as Investors Await September Nonfarm Payrolls Data; Jobless Claim..
MT
04:09pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Sputtering into Thursday Close
MT
04:01pSector Update: Tech Stocks Give Back Earlier Gains, Ending Lower
MT
03:48pSector Update: Health Care
MT
03:46pSector Update: Tech
MT
03:17pTop Cryptocurrencies Decline; Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $20,000
MT
01:35pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Sliding in Weak Thursday Market
MT
01:33pUS Stocks Decline Midday as Jobless Claims Rise
MT
More news
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings NASDAQ COMPOSITE
TILRAY BRANDS, INC. 3.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.33.89%
ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.2098 Delayed Quote.23.41%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 4.64 Delayed Quote.15.14%
GROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES, INC. 0.3798 Delayed Quote.13.44%
CVENT HOLDING CORP. 6.12 End-of-day quote.13.33%
CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.42 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
SEMTECH CORPORATION 29.23 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
LI AUTO INC. 20.95 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED 0.89 Delayed Quote.-17.59%
CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.587 Delayed Quote.-37.57%
Heatmap :