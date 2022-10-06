NASDAQ Composite Falls 0.68% to 11073.31 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 75.33 points or 0.68% today to 11073.31

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 103.09 points or 0.92% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 31.04% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.78% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 17.71% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 15.65% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 31.04% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 4.71% from its 52-week low of 10575.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 24.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.06% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 4.71% from its 2022 closing low of 10575.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 4571.66 points or 29.22%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

