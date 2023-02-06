NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.00% to 11887.45 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 119.50 points or 1.00% today to 11887.45

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 313.37 points or 2.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 25.97% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 6.51% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 11.67% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 9.45% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 18.69% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 16.39% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 15.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.57% from its 2023 closing high of 12200.82 hit Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

--Up 15.35% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1420.97 points or 13.58%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

