    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:45:54 2023-02-06 pm EST
11887.45 PTS   -1.00%
04:36pConcerns Over Fed Rate Trajectory Weigh on Equities
MT
04:32pNASDAQ Composite Falls 1.00% to 11887.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pWall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps
RE
NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.00% to 11887.45 -- Data Talk

02/06/2023 | 04:32pm EST
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 119.50 points or 1.00% today to 11887.45


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 313.37 points or 2.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 25.97% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 6.51% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 11.67% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 9.45% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 18.69% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 16.39% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 15.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.57% from its 2023 closing high of 12200.82 hit Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

--Up 15.35% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1420.97 points or 13.58%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1631ET

NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
GREENPRO CAPITAL CORP. 1.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.32.31%
ARQIT QUANTUM INC. 3.05 Delayed Quote.22.00%
LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. 0.8159 Delayed Quote.17.26%
BENITEC BIOPHARMA INC. 0.258 Delayed Quote.16.74%
NUTEX HEALTH INC. 1.5 End-of-day quote.16.28%
ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 33.22 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.58%
CANOO INC. 1.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.80%
VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. 216.9 Delayed Quote.-11.47%
AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC. 1.115 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED 3.91 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
