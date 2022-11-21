NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.09% to 11024.51 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 121.55 points or 1.09% today to 11024.51

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 31.34% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 1.22% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 18.08% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 16.02% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 30.54% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 6.81% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 30.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.37% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.81% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.33%

--Year-to-date it is down 4620.46 points or 29.53%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

