NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.10% to 10426.19 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 115.91 points or 1.10% today to 10426.19

--Entered bear market territory today

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 750.21 points or 6.71% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 1, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 35.07% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 6.58% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 22.52% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 20.58% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 28, 2020

--Off 35.07% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Down 27.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.15% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 5218.78 points or 33.36%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1635ET