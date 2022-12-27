Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:15 2022-12-27 pm EST
10353.23 PTS   -1.38%
NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.38% to 10353.23 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 04:32pm EST
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 144.64 points or 1.38% today to 10353.23


--Off 35.52% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 7.23% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 23.07% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 21.14% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 34.61% from its 52-week high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.31% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 34.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.61% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.31% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.72%

--Year-to-date it is down 5291.74 points or 33.82%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1631ET

05:15pWall St stocks fall, bond yields rise as China drops quarantine rule
RE
05:15pEquity Markets Mixed as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
MT
04:32pUS Equity Markets Mixed as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
MT
04:32pNASDAQ Composite Falls 1.38% to 10353.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:19pS&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks
RE
04:12pTesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
RE
04:00pS&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks
RE
03:46pChina's COVID Restriction Ease Leaves US Equity Markets Mixed
MT
03:43pLightJump Acquisition Shareholders Reportedly Approve Merger With Moolec; Shares Surge
MT
03:35pTop Cryptocurrencies Drop; Bitcoin Trades Near $16,500
MT
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. 1.03 Delayed Quote.23.01%
TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC. 0.145 Delayed Quote.8.86%
WEIBO CORPORATION 19.5 Delayed Quote.8.82%
GH RESEARCH PLC 10.61 Delayed Quote.8.82%
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 12.07 Delayed Quote.8.06%
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. 6.82 Delayed Quote.-13.45%
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 4.845 Delayed Quote.-14.55%
CUE HEALTH INC. 1.8 Delayed Quote.-17.43%
NEXTPLAT CORP 1.61 Delayed Quote.-17.44%
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED 0.5 Delayed Quote.-23.08%
