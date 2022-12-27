NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.38% to 10353.23 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 144.64 points or 1.38% today to 10353.23

--Off 35.52% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 7.23% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 23.07% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 21.14% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 34.61% from its 52-week high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.31% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 34.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.61% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.31% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.72%

--Year-to-date it is down 5291.74 points or 33.82%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1631ET