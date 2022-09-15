NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.43% to 11552.36 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 167.32 points or 1.43% today to 11552.36

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 28.06% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 3.51% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 14.16% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Off 28.06% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.51% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 23.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.04% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.51% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 4092.61 points or 26.16%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1628ET