NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.43% to 11552.36 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 167.32 points or 1.43% today to 11552.36
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 28.06% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
--Up 3.51% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Off 14.16% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Off 28.06% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
--Up 8.51% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Down 23.91% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 27.04% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 8.51% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 2.23%
--Year-to-date it is down 4092.61 points or 26.16%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-15-22 1628ET