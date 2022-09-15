Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:38 2022-09-15 pm EDT
11552.36 PTS   -1.43%
04:02pCANADA STOCKS BRIEF : Closing Down 165 Pts or Less Than 1%, While in the US Both S&P and Nasdaq Lost More Than 1%
MT
04:01pUS Stocks Sink Ahead of Close Thursday as Crude Oil Prices Drop, Treasury Yields Rise
MT
04:00pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rising Late in Thursday Trade
MT
NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.43% to 11552.36 -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 04:29pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 167.32 points or 1.43% today to 11552.36


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 28.06% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 3.51% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 14.16% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Off 28.06% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.51% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 23.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.04% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.51% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 4092.61 points or 26.16%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1628ET

04:02pCANADA STOCKS BRIEF : Closing Down 165 Pts or Less Than 1%, While in the US Both S&P and N..
MT
04:01pUS Stocks Sink Ahead of Close Thursday as Crude Oil Prices Drop, Treasury Yields Rise
MT
04:00pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rising Late in Thursday Trade
MT
03:44pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
02:26pCorebridge Financial Shares Fall in Stock Market Debut
MT
01:34pSECTOR UPDATE : Stocks Gaining in Thursday Trade
MT
01:26pThird Harmonic Bio Shares Rise Sharply in Stock Market Debut
MT
01:25pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
01:20pEquities Fall Midday After Retail Sales, Jobless Claims Beat Market Expectations
MT
12:59pWall St slides as economic data backs hawkish Fed
RE
NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 24.82 Delayed Quote.47.21%
NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC 0.2671 Delayed Quote.40.65%
ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.91 Delayed Quote.37.40%
SECOO HOLDING ADR A 0.3309 Delayed Quote.27.27%
REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC. 3.11 Delayed Quote.20.08%
NEWAGE, INC. 0.022 Delayed Quote.-37.14%
ALAUNOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. 2.11 Delayed Quote.-37.76%
COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.0714 Delayed Quote.-39.54%
ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.2243 Delayed Quote.-40.97%
CHINA FINANCE ONLINE CO. LIMITED 0.05 Delayed Quote.-96.48%
