Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:54 2023-01-05 pm EST
10305.24 PTS   -1.47%
04:52pMarketmind: Fed up? Square up
RE
04:48pStocks sag as hawkish Fed cools China rally; awaits US jobs data
RE
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Falls 1.47% to 10305.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.47% to 10305.24 -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 153.52 points or 1.47% today to 10305.24


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 35.82% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 7.66% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 23.42% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 21.50% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 32.15% from its 52-week high of 15188.39 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 0.90% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 31.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.47% from its 2023 closing high of 10458.76 hit Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 161.24 points or 1.54%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1633ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:52pMarketmind: Fed up? Square up
RE
04:48pStocks sag as hawkish Fed cools China rally; awaits US jobs data
RE
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Falls 1.47% to 10305.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pWall St drops more than 1% with jobs data feeding fears of more Fed tightening
RE
04:30pLabor Market Data, Hawkish Fed Comments Weigh on Equities
MT
04:00pWall St ends down; jobs data feeds fears of more Fed tightening
RE
03:43pLabor Market Data, Hawkish Fed Comments Drive Equities Lower
MT
03:41pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed; Bitcoin Hovers Below $17,000
MT
02:54pNextPlay Technologies Declares 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split, Effective Jan. 6 to Meet N..
MT
02:40pWall St drops as tight labor market, Fed officials' view fan rate fears
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
NOVOCURE LIMITED 118.81 Delayed Quote.68.45%
ADDENTAX GROUP CORP. 1.81 Delayed Quote.52.10%
ZAI LAB LIMITED 49.18 Real-time Estimate Quote.44.99%
KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 4.61 Delayed Quote.15.11%
FUEL TECH, INC. 1.48 Delayed Quote.12.12%
MONDAY.COM LTD. 100.15 Delayed Quote.-11.28%
CONFLUENT, INC. 17.925 Delayed Quote.-12.56%
ARQIT QUANTUM INC. 2.73 Delayed Quote.-13.06%
SOLID POWER, INC. 2.045 Real-time Estimate Quote.-13.71%
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC. 7.53 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity