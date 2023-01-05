NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.47% to 10305.24 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 153.52 points or 1.47% today to 10305.24

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 35.82% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 7.66% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 23.42% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 21.50% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 32.15% from its 52-week high of 15188.39 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 0.90% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 31.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.47% from its 2023 closing high of 10458.76 hit Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 161.24 points or 1.54%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1633ET