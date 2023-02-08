NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.68% to 11910.52 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 203.27 points or 1.68% today to 11910.52
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 25.83% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
--Up 6.72% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Off 11.49% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Off 9.27% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 18.53% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 16.62% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
--Down 17.80% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.38% from its 2023 closing high of 12200.82 hit Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
--Up 15.58% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 2.81%
--Year-to-date it is up 1444.04 points or 13.80%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
