NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.68% to 11910.52 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 203.27 points or 1.68% today to 11910.52

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 25.83% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 6.72% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 11.49% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 9.27% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 18.53% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 16.62% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 17.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.38% from its 2023 closing high of 12200.82 hit Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

--Up 15.58% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 1444.04 points or 13.80%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

