NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.79% to 11220.19 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 204.86 points or 1.79% today to 11220.19

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 314.83 points or 2.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 30.12% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 0.53% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 16.62% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 30.12% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 5.39% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 24.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.13% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.39% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 4424.78 points or 28.28%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1630ET