  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NASDAQ Composite
  News
  Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:53 2022-09-21 pm EDT
11220.19 PTS   -1.79%
04:47pUS Stocks Drop as FOMC Raises Fund Rate by 75 Basis Points
MT
04:47pTOP Ships to Effect 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split; Shares Climb After Hours
MT
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Falls 1.79% to 11220.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

NASDAQ Composite Falls 1.79% to 11220.19 -- Data Talk

09/21/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 204.86 points or 1.79% today to 11220.19


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 314.83 points or 2.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 30.12% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 0.53% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 16.62% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 30.12% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 5.39% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 24.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.13% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.39% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 4424.78 points or 28.28%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1630ET

Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings NASDAQ COMPOSITE
GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. 0.0132 Delayed Quote.40.43%
KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS 0.7823 Delayed Quote.20.35%
MIDATECH PHARMA PLC 0.54 Delayed Quote.14.60%
AIR T, INC. 22.17 Delayed Quote.14.16%
FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 8.54 Delayed Quote.11.93%
ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION 0.2579 Delayed Quote.-28.26%
INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 0.7257 Delayed Quote.-29.54%
SESEN BIO, INC. 0.4501 Delayed Quote.-32.74%
SHIFTPIXY, INC. 13.66 Delayed Quote.-36.55%
NEWAGE, INC. 0.0185 Delayed Quote.-53.75%
Heatmap :