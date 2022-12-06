NASDAQ Composite Falls 2.00% to 11014.89 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 225.05 points or 2.00% today to 11014.89

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 467.56 points or 4.07% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov 3, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 31.40% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 1.31% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 18.15% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 30.60% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 6.72% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 29.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.43% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.72% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 4630.08 points or 29.59%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

