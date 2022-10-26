NASDAQ Composite Falls 2.04% to 10970.99 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 228.12 points or 2.04% today to 10970.99

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 31.68% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 1.70% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 18.48% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 16.43% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 31.68% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 6.29% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 27.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.71% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.29% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 4673.98 points or 29.88%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1630ET