    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:45 2022-12-22 pm EST
10476.12 PTS   -2.18%
04:34pWall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook
RE
04:32pAF Acquisition Announces Liquidation by Year End After Amendments on Certificate of Incorporation
MT
04:30pNASDAQ Composite Falls 2.18% to 10476.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
NASDAQ Composite Falls 2.18% to 10476.12 -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 04:30pm EST
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 233.25 points or 2.18% today to 10476.12


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 34.76% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 6.13% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 22.15% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 20.20% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 33.99% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 1.50% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 33.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.83% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 1.50% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 5168.85 points or 33.04%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1629ET

Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
TRITIUM DCFC LIMITED 1.6 Delayed Quote.19.40%
MILLERKNOLL, INC. 20.85 Delayed Quote.14.12%
TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC. 0.1404 Delayed Quote.10.55%
BENITEC BIOPHARMA INC. 0.175 Delayed Quote.8.97%
SOLID POWER, INC. 2.42 End-of-day quote.8.04%
CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.511 Delayed Quote.-11.18%
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC. 1.26 Delayed Quote.-11.27%
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.23 Delayed Quote.-15.75%
MISSION PRODUCE, INC. 12.675 Real-time Estimate Quote.-16.17%
GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. 3.95 Delayed Quote.-16.62%
