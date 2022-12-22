NASDAQ Composite Falls 2.18% to 10476.12 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 233.25 points or 2.18% today to 10476.12

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 34.76% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 6.13% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 22.15% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 20.20% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 33.99% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 1.50% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 33.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.83% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 1.50% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 5168.85 points or 33.04%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1629ET