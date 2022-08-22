Log in
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:40 2022-08-22 pm EDT
12381.57 PTS   -2.55%
04:04pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Dragged Lower Amid Broader Market Slide
MT
03:44pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
02:34pWonderFi Technologies Pursuing Nasdaq Listing
MT
NASDAQ Composite Falls 2.55% to 12381.57 -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 323.64 points or 2.55% today to 12381.57


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 583.77 points or 4.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 22.89% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 10.94% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 7.99% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Off 22.89% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 16.30% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 17.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.80% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 16.30% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 3263.40 points or 20.86%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1632ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
01:16pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Moderately Lower
MT
01:04pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
01:02pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Drop, Treasury Yields Advance
MT
12:41pGigaCloud Technology's Shares Plummet Following IPO at $12.25/Share
MT
12:28pAkili Raises $163 Million From SPAC Merger -- Shares Slip Monday Afternoon
MT
11:13aTesla on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:12aALJ Regional to Voluntarily Delist Stock From Nasdaq; Shares Tumble
MT
More news
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings NASDAQ COMPOSITE
WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. 0.022 Delayed Quote.113.59%
GWG HOLDINGS, INC. 6.4 Delayed Quote.60.00%
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC. 4.59 Delayed Quote.47.83%
SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC. 1.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.36.82%
BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. 0.5606 Delayed Quote.23.89%
ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. 1.49 Delayed Quote.-23.20%
ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.765 Delayed Quote.-25.00%
IMEDIA BRANDS, INC. 1.23 Delayed Quote.-28.90%
ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC. 3.86 Delayed Quote.-39.78%
KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES, INC. 0.0022 Delayed Quote.-45.00%
