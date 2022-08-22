NASDAQ Composite Falls 2.55% to 12381.57 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 323.64 points or 2.55% today to 12381.57

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 583.77 points or 4.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 22.89% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 10.94% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 7.99% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Off 22.89% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 16.30% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 17.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.80% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 16.30% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 3263.40 points or 20.86%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1632ET