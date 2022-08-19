NASDAQ Composite Falls 2.62% This Week to 12705.22 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 341.97 points or 2.62% this week to 12705.22

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today it is down 260.13 points or 2.01%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 20.88% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 13.84% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 5.59% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 20.88% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 19.34% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 13.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.75% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 19.34% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is down 2939.76 points or 18.79%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1629ET