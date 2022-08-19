Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:43 2022-08-19 pm EDT
12705.22 PTS   -2.01%
03:56pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
01:39pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks a Rare Positive in Friday Trading
MT
01:30pTop Midday Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Falls 2.62% This Week to 12705.22 -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 341.97 points or 2.62% this week to 12705.22


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today it is down 260.13 points or 2.01%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 20.88% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 13.84% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 5.59% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 20.88% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 19.34% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 13.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.75% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 19.34% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is down 2939.76 points or 18.79%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1629ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
03:56pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
01:39pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks a Rare Positive in Friday Trading
MT
01:30pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:24pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
12:54pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Drop, Treasury Yields Rise
MT
11:01aSecond Sight Medical Products Starts Trading on Split-Adjusted Basis; Shares Down
MT
10:47aGigaCloud Technology Shares Extend Gains Amid Heavy Trading Following Initial Public Of..
MT
09:24aWall Street Set for Downbeat Session, Fed Comments in Focus
MT
09:03aJaguar Health Granted Additional 180-Day Grace Period to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq
MT
08:40aUS Futures Lower, Fed Speaker Eyed
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings NASDAQ COMPOSITE
WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. 0.022 Delayed Quote.113.59%
AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.91 Delayed Quote.80.23%
GWG HOLDINGS, INC. 6.4 Delayed Quote.60.00%
AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC. 59.55 Delayed Quote.40.35%
IMMUNOVANT, INC. 6.21 Delayed Quote.21.05%
STONECO LTD. 9.06 Delayed Quote.-22.30%
MMTECPAR 1.88 Delayed Quote.-22.31%
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION 2.41 Delayed Quote.-38.83%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 10.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-40.97%
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. 1.26 Delayed Quote.-49.40%
Heatmap :