NASDAQ Composite Falls 2.72% This Week to 10705.41 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 299.20 points or 2.72% this week to 10705.41

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 756.08 points or 6.60% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Today it is down 105.11 points or 0.97%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 551.40 points or 4.90% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov 3, 2022

--Off 33.33% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 4.08% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 20.45% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 18.45% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 32.55% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 3.72% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 29.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.38% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 3.72% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 4939.56 points or 31.57%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1630ET