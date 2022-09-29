NASDAQ Composite Falls 2.84% to 10737.51 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 314.13 points or 2.84% today to 10737.51

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 33.13% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 3.79% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 20.21% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 18.21% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 33.13% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 0.86% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 25.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.18% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.86% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.13%

--Year-to-date it is down 4907.46 points or 31.37%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1630ET