NASDAQ Composite Falls 3.23% to 10810.53 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 360.36 points or 3.23% today to 10810.53

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 446.29 points or 3.96% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 32.68% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 3.14% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 19.67% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 17.65% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 31.89% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 4.74% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 28.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.72% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 4.74% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 4834.44 points or 30.90%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1630ET