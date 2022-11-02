Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NASDAQ Composite
  News
  Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:47 2022-11-02 pm EDT
10524.80 PTS   -3.36%
04:35pNASDAQ Composite Falls 3.36% to 10524.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:32pFed's Fourth Straight Big Rate-Hike Sends US Stocks Sharply Lower Wednesday
MT
04:01pSector Update: Healthcare Stocks Fall Wednesday but Outperform Most Sectors
MT
NASDAQ Composite Falls 3.36% to 10524.80 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 366.05 points or 3.36% today to 10524.80


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 577.65 points or 5.20% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 34.46% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 5.70% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 21.79% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 19.83% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Off 34.46% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 1.97% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 33.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.53% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 1.97% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 5120.17 points or 32.73%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1634ET

