NASDAQ Composite Falls 3.99% This Week to 11004.62 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 456.88 points or 3.99% this week to 11004.62

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 4, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is down 77.39 points or 0.70%

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 31.47% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 1.40% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 18.23% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 16.17% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 30.66% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 6.62% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 29.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.49% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.62% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 4640.35 points or 29.66%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1630ET