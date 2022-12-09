Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:04 2022-12-09 pm EST
11004.62 PTS   -0.70%
05:00pWeekly market update : Waiting for Jay
MS
04:58pStocks fall, yields rise as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
04:32pStrong Producer Price Data Weighs on Equities Ahead of Fed Meeting Next Week
MT
NASDAQ Composite Falls 3.99% This Week to 11004.62 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 04:31pm EST
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 456.88 points or 3.99% this week to 11004.62


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 4, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is down 77.39 points or 0.70%

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 31.47% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 1.40% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 18.23% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 16.17% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 30.66% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 6.62% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 29.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.49% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.62% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 4640.35 points or 29.66%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1630ET

HELLO GROUP INC. 8.93 Delayed Quote.31.52%
ARCELLX, INC. 28.02 Delayed Quote.29.24%
NUTEX HEALTH INC. 2.23 End-of-day quote.17.99%
DOMO, INC. 17.56 Delayed Quote.17.93%
CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.7462 Delayed Quote.16.87%
SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP. 0.2736 Delayed Quote.-10.21%
LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC. 4.96 Delayed Quote.-11.90%
LI AUTO INC. 21.12 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 326.39 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
GROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES, INC. 1.3 Delayed Quote.-66.28%