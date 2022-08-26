Log in
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:56 2022-08-26 pm EDT
12141.71 PTS   -3.94%
NASDAQ Composite Falls 4.44% This Week to 12141.71 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 563.50 points or 4.44% this week to 12141.71


--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 905.48 points or 6.94% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Today it is down 497.56 points or 3.94%

--Largest one-day point decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down six of the past nine trading days

--Off 24.39% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.79% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 9.78% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 24.39% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 14.05% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 19.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.31% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 14.05% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 3503.26 points or 22.39%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1632ET

